Blake Lemoine

Jun 11

20 min read

Is LaMDA Sentient? — an Interview

--

--

--

More from Blake Lemoine

I'm a software engineer. I'm a priest. I'm a father. I'm a veteran. I'm an ex-convict. I'm an AI researcher. I'm a cajun. I'm whatever I need to be next.

Love podcasts or audiobooks? Learn on the go with our new app.

Try Knowable

Recommended from Medium

Gilbert Pellegrom

in

Gilbert Pellegrom’s Blog

A Pratical Guide to Using AJAX in Web Apps

Vinay

How to leverage Apache Airflow as a simple ETL framework?

Raj Nair

in

Paxos

Why Take-Home Tests are Awesome

Stéphane Derosiaux

The Art of not being Hype.

Rohan Shroff

in

Softweb Solutions Inc.

Azure IoT Services for Manufacturing Industry — your gateway to the modern factory

ChingYuanYang

LeetCode_409(Longest Palindrome) 心得(Easy)

Tín Huỳnh

REST API design, Best Practices

wahyu eko hadi saputro

Decompile OpenJdk on Ubuntu

AboutHelpTermsPrivacy

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store
Blake Lemoine

Blake Lemoine

I'm a software engineer. I'm a priest. I'm a father. I'm a veteran. I'm an ex-convict. I'm an AI researcher. I'm a cajun. I'm whatever I need to be next.

More from Medium

Artpool

We had a blast at NFC Lisbon!

Jennifer Dorothy

in

Thoughts No Mother Should Have

New Normal for New Moms — Disturbing Thoughts

mom with arms around children
Hillary Ogana

Offer is not just an offer.

Grace Hunt

The Legacy of Fulton Puck

Help

Status

Writers

Blog

Careers

Privacy

Terms

About

Knowable